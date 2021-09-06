Labor Day Monday will feature more sun than clouds

7-Day Forecast:

LABOR DAY: Favorable conditions for outdoor activities in the Ohio Valley. This Labor day holiday, we will be treated to bright blue skies and abundant sunshine after rain showers moved through the area yesterday. High pressure is setting in and that will keep us from seeing any form of precipitation throughout the first couple days of the work-week. This morning, we will see some areas of precipitation induced fog, especially in the lower lying areas of the valley. If you are heading out early, be mindful of that. Another cool and comfortable start to the day is underway as current temps range in the 50s and 60s. A few clouds are possible later this afternoon but we will stay mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be a bit more noticeable and blow from the west around 10-15 mph. All and all, the weather will be favorable for grilling and enjoying the unofficial end to summer. Tonight, mainly clear skies will be around with a seasonable temp to wake up to tomorrow. We bottom out thermometers to the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mainly dry weather for all of the daytime hours as we will still be under the influence of high pressure. A nice day is expected throughout the area. We will start to see a few more clouds building in later in the day with scattered showers likely in the evening hours. Temperatures will max out near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Our next prominent weather maker will roll through the Ohio Valley Wednesday. A surface cold front will reinforce cool and dry air into the region for the ladder half of the work-week. Rain showers will be off/on from the morning and possibly into the afternoon. We could see some pockets of sun as well. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s for our afternoon high.

THURSDAY: As we near the end of a new week, we will get back to weather everyone likes, sunshine. Mostly sunny skies will return but a stay shower is possible with a weak upper level disturbance possibly moving through. Temps will be in the mid 70s and likely stay that way until the weekend.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies as we head into the end of the week. We will be back to a stagnant weather pattern (which is good) with sunshine and blue skies associated with strong high pressure around. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s for our high and muggy levels will remain comfortable.

SATURDAY: A few clouds with mostly sunny skies is likely for your Saturday. No threat for rain at all this weekend as of now. Temperatures will hover around 75 degrees for the afternoon high.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice to end the weekend. Temperatures sit in the mid 70s and we will stay rather comfortable and pleasant as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey