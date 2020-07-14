Last comfortable day before the heat turns on again

TUESDAY: Another comfortable day to get outdoors and enjoy. Plentiful sunshine and a good day to get any outdoor chores done that you put off yesterday. Highs around 83-85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies but the temperatures start to inch towards the low 90’s. It will also start to feel more muggy out. Highs around 90-92.

THURSDAY: The heat returns as does the chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Dew points continuw to climb, so it will sticky. Highs around 91-93.

FRIDAY: Heat and humidity stick around with an increasing chance of those summertime afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 87-89.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to start the weekend, but there is a chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will still be above average by 5-10 degrees. Highs around 88-90.

SUNDAY: The heat lingers on, even if we do not want it to. Chance of an afternoon shower and rumble of thunder. Highs between 89-91.

MONDAY: The heat sticks around into the next work week. Highs around 90-92.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey

