Last day of warmth for the Valley and the chance for rain returns

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: The next work week begins with the chance to end a long stretch of no rain as well a final nod to summer. The day will start off rather quiet with some building cloud coverage for the area. We will stick with the summer like temperatures today before falling to temperatures below average. A cold front is expected to pass the area last this afternoon and evening, posing the chance of some rain showers after a 15 day precipitation hiatus. There could be a stray shower ahead of the front this afternoon but the best threat for rain is this evening. It will also be windy throughout the entirety of the day with winds from the south around 10-15 mph. Highs will be around 77-79.

TUESDAY: Showers could linger into the early hours of Tuesday, but should wrap up by sunrise. There is a chance for showers for the majority of the day, but after lunch the threat for rain diminishes. We will feel a big difference in temperatures in the Ohio Valley. It will remain cloudy and gray. Highs expected to be around 62-64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected once again and the temperatures will remain below average. A deep upper level trough (an elongated area of lower pressure) will be positioned in the Midwest and keep our region in a cooler air-mass for the majority of the forecast period. Expected highs will be below average, around 65-67.

THURSDAY (October): October will kickoff with broken clouds and a nice looking day. It will once again be cool outside with Expected highs near 62-64. No threat for rain to begin the month.

FRIDAY: The second day of October has a threat for rain mainly in the afternoon. We will be under mainly cloudy skies for the entirety of the day. It will remain cool in the Ohio Valley as the upper level trough stays in place. Highs around 59-61.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the Fall-like weather is expected for the first weekend of October. There will be a crispness in the air with highs around 57-59.

SUNDAY: Filtered sunlight through partly cloudy skies are expected. The weekend will remain dry and cool with highs near 60-62.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey