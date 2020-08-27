Late morning and early afternoon showers and storms likely

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: The summer-like weather with high heat and mugginess will continue on. Quiet conditions are expected to kickoff the day. Partly cloudy skies and some warm temperatures will start the day but clouds will thicken as we head into the late morning hours. There is the chance we receive some storms around lunchtime and keep the chance for them into the afternoon and evening. It would be a good idea to have the umbrella with you today. Highs around 85-87.

FRIDAY: Dew points should be dropping making it feel less muggy. I expect to see widespread rain showers and possible thunderstorms off and on throughout the day. As much as I want sun and 80 degree weather, we do need some rain. Highs around 83-85.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions with morning and afternoon rain showers. There could be a few rumbles of thunder into the afternoon. The rain we are expected to receive could be the remnants of Hurricane Laura. Highs around 80-82.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs around 78-80.

MONDAY: Clear skies and pleasant. Highs around 79-81.

TUESDAY: Broken clouds and the threat for some afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 81-83.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies and a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 80-82.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey