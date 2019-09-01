Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Late week Autumn-like chill

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with showers and some thunder, Lows 63-67.

LABOR DAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 76-80.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with lighter speeds, Highs 80-84.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a shower or two, Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 72-76.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 73-77.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with lighter speeds, Highs 70-72.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, Highs 68-70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Alexa's Late Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexa's Late Night Forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter