Late week Autumn-like chill

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with showers and some thunder, Lows 63-67.
LABOR DAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 76-80.
TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with lighter speeds, Highs 80-84.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a shower or two, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 72-76.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 73-77.
SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with lighter speeds, Highs 70-72.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, Highs 68-70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker