Less active and lovely weekend ahead

7 DAY FORECAST
TODAY: Decreasing clouds, lovely afternoon and dropping humidity, Highs 78-80.
TONIGHT: Cool and comfortable with mostly clear skies, Lows 57-59.
SATURDAY: Beautiful day, dry and pleasant, Highs 78-80.
SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine, staying dry and warmer, Highs 81-83.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, still dry, warming up, Highs 83-86.
TUESDAY: Turning mostly cloudy then showers/t-storms, Highs 81-83.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with few showers again, Highs 80-83.
THURSDAY: Broken clouds and drying out, Highs near 80.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman