Less active and lovely weekend ahead

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Decreasing clouds, lovely afternoon and dropping humidity, Highs 78-80.

TONIGHT: Cool and comfortable with mostly clear skies, Lows 57-59.

SATURDAY: Beautiful day, dry and pleasant, Highs 78-80.

SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine, staying dry and warmer, Highs 81-83.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, still dry, warming up, Highs 83-86.

TUESDAY: Turning mostly cloudy then showers/t-storms, Highs 81-83.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with few showers again, Highs 80-83.

THURSDAY: Broken clouds and drying out, Highs near 80.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman