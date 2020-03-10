Less cloudy and not as warm

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Partial clearing and much colder, Lows 32-36.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with a few afternoon sprinkles, Highs 52-56.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 62-66.
FRIDAY: Morning showers then brief periods of sunshine, Highs 53-57.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine with possible evening shower, Highs 46-50.
SUNDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and still cool, Highs 45-49.
MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cool, Highs 54-58.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild, Highs 62-66.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker