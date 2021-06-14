Less humid air for Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then some clearing, Lows 55-59.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny then brief afternoon showers, Highs 73-77.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 71-75.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 75-79.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few showers, Highs near 80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 78-80
SUNDAY: Slow clearing and pleasant, Highs 80-82.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies then isolated showers, Highs 80-84.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker