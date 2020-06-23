Less humid air Wednesday

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms, windy, Highs around 80.WEDNESDAY: Sun and cloud mix, breezy, possibly a PM shower, Highs 76-78.THURSDAY: Some sunshine, could see a PM shower or storm, Highs around 80.FRIDAY: Mostly dry with sun, Highs 81-85.SATURDAY: PM showers and storms likely, Highs around 85.SUNDAY: Late-day showers and storms return again, Highs 83-85.MONDAY: Partly sunny, Highs 85-87.