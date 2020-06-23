Less humid air Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Slow clearing, cooler and less humid, Lows 58-60.
WEDNESDAY: Brighter skies with a few afternoon showers, Highs 75-79.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some afternoon showers, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy then some late-day thunder, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and humid with showers and thunderstorms Highs 82-86.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker