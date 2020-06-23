Less humid air Wednesday

TONIGHT: Slow clearing, cooler and less humid, Lows 58-60.

WEDNESDAY: Brighter skies with a few afternoon showers, Highs 75-79.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some afternoon showers, Highs 78-80.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy then some late-day thunder, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and humid with showers and thunderstorms Highs 82-86.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

