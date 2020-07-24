Less humid and hot Saturday afternoon

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a little cooler, Lows 63-67

SATURDAY: Blazing sunshine and becoming hot, Highs 86-90.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid, Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with late-day thunder, Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and pleasant, Highs 81-85.

FRIDAY: More clouds then late-day showers, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

