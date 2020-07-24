Less humid and hot Saturday afternoon

7-Day ForecastFRIDAY: Today started mostly cloudy and gray skies and we are noticing the clouds thinning out to broken clouds right now. A stray shower is possible after lunchtime but I expect dry conditions for our area. Today is a good precursor for what is to come for this weekend. Enjoy your time outdoors today. Stickiness will subside some. Highs around 84-86.

SATURDAY: Enjoy the abundant blue skies and sunshine as the last Saturday of July is expected to be mostly sunny. High temperatures return and the mugginess will be back. It will be a good weekend to jump in a pool to cool off. Highs around 87-89.