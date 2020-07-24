Less humid and hot Saturday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a little cooler, Lows 63-67
SATURDAY: Blazing sunshine and becoming hot, Highs 86-90.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid, Highs near 90.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with late-day thunder, Highs near 90.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 83-87.
THURSDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and pleasant, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: More clouds then late-day showers, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker