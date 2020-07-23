Less humid late Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with showers ending around Dawn, Lows 66-70
FRIDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and less humid, Highs 83-87.
SATURDAY: Blazing sunshine and becoming hot, Highs 84-88.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid, Highs near 90.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with late-day thunder, Highs near 90.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 82-86.
THURSDAY: More clouds then late-day showers, Highs 80-84.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker