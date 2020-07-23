Less humid late Friday afternoon

7-Day ForecastTHURSDAY: As we head into the late morning hours there will be intermittent clouds and sun that linger throughout the day. The sun will break through the clouds at times this afternoon and it will look nice out. Per summertime standards, the chance for some afternoon showers and storms are possible. The mugginess sticks around. Highs temperatures around 84-86.

FRIDAY: High temperatures return as we look into the weekend. Broken clouds and a stray shower is possible in the afternoon, otherwise a nice day on tap. It will be less sticky thanks to a dry air mass working its way into our area. Highs around 86-88.