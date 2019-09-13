Less humid this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, warm and humid with showers developing, Lows 65-69.

SATURDAY: Showers ending with afternoon sunshine, Highs 80-82.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a sprinkle possible, Highs 80-84.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 80-82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and dry, Highs 80-84.

THURSDAY: More clouds and a little warmer, Highs 81-85.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and more humid, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

