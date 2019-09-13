Less humid this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, warm and humid with showers developing, Lows 65-69.
SATURDAY: Showers ending with afternoon sunshine, Highs 80-82.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a sprinkle possible, Highs 80-84.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 80-82.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and dry, Highs 80-84.
THURSDAY: More clouds and a little warmer, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and more humid, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker