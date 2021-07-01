Less humid with brighter skies Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Spotty showers then partial clearing, Lows 58-60.
FRIDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 70-72.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 75-79.
FOURTH OF JULY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs near 80.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and much warmer, Highs 85-89.
TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine, hot and humid then lated-day thunder, Highs 88-90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker