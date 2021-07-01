Vet Voices

Less humid with brighter skies Friday

Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Spotty showers then partial clearing, Lows 58-60.

FRIDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 70-72.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 75-79.

FOURTH OF JULY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and much warmer, Highs 85-89.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine, hot and humid then lated-day thunder, Highs 88-90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

