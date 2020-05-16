Less humid with sunshine returning Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then mostly cloudy, Lows 55-59.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 74-78.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with late-day thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
MONDAY: Cloudy with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs near 70.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 62-66.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 72-76.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker