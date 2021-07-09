Less muggy by late afternoon, a good way to end the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Better news to come as we head into the last day of the work-week. Mugginess levels will drop back down to the comfortable category as we head into the afternoon and evening hours today. However, a few rain showers could develop in our area throughout the morning and linger till the afternoon. The main weather variable we are dealing with this morning is the patchy dense fog, mainly in the lower valley areas. Morning temperatures continue to hover in the mid to upper 60s for most of the area. We are still dealing with uncomfortable dew points this morning. Grab the umbrellas just in case you are heading out and about. A few rain showers could move through the region this morning and as we head into the afternoon, we should be done with rain activity. High temperatures this afternoon will still be in the mid to upper 70s with relief in mugginess coming late in the day. If you want to grill dinner outside this evening, it should remain dry and pleasant to do so. Sky coverage today will be partly sunny, meaning a bit more clouds than sun. Into the overnight hours, clouds will start to clear out and patchy fog could start to develop. Low temperatures into Saturday morning will be near 60 degrees. A refreshing start to the weekend.

SATURDAY: As we head into the weekend, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures maxing out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Mainly dry conditions are expected for our area aside from a stray shower that could develop late in the day. If you want to plan a hike to Oglebay or tend to the gardens, it will be more comfortable to do so as dew point temperatures will remain in the 50s. That will not be the case as we head into Sunday and onward, mugginess will return as well as an active weather pattern.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and gloomy as we head into the end of the weekend. Rain showers look to develop in the morning and afternoon hours. We will also notice the mugginess returning as well. Thermometers will max out around 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures for the first half of July. Temperatures will hover in the mid 80s for afternoon high temps. Rain showers are likely throughout the day.

TUESDAY: Same idea we have for Monday is likely for Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies early, then rain chances could develop later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the midpoint of the new work-week. Rain showers are likely to develop in the afternoon with temps sitting in the mid 80s for our high.

THURSDAY: The active weather pattern is likely to continue into the end of the work-week. Rain showers are possible in the afternoon with high temps staying in the mid 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey