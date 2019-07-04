Less rain for our holiday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny, most stay dry, isolated PM storm and humid, Highs 86-89.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance for shower/storm, Lows 68-70.

FRIDAY: Still hot and humid with thunderstorms likely in PM, Highs 87-90.

SATURDAY: Sunshine for the morning then afternoon showers, Highs 85-87.

SUNDAY: Seasonable with isolated PM showers, Highs 83-85.

MONDAY: Turning more sunny and drying out, warm, Highs 84-86.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and remaining dry, Highs 85-87.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and a pleasant day, Highs 84-86.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman