Less rain for our holiday

Weather

Isolated thunderstorm this afternoon

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny, most stay dry, isolated PM storm and humid, Highs 86-89.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance for shower/storm, Lows 68-70.
FRIDAY: Still hot and humid with thunderstorms likely in PM, Highs 87-90.
SATURDAY: Sunshine for the morning then afternoon showers, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: Seasonable with isolated PM showers, Highs 83-85.
MONDAY: Turning more sunny and drying out, warm, Highs 84-86.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and remaining dry, Highs 85-87.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and a pleasant day, Highs 84-86.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter