Less rain for our holiday

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Partly sunny, most stay dry, isolated PM storm and humid, Highs 86-89.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance for shower/storm, Lows 68-70.
FRIDAY: Still hot and humid with thunderstorms likely in PM, Highs 87-90.
SATURDAY: Sunshine for the morning then afternoon showers, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: Seasonable with isolated PM showers, Highs 83-85.
MONDAY: Turning more sunny and drying out, warm, Highs 84-86.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and remaining dry, Highs 85-87.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and a pleasant day, Highs 84-86.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman