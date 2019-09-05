Less sunshine Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 54-58.
FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with warmer air, Highs 76-80.
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness with higher breezes., Highs 73-77.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 71-75.
MONDAY: Variable clouds and a little warmer, Highs 72-76.
TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with warmer air, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few showers developing, Highs 81-85.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid and cooler, Highs 74-78.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker