Less sunshine this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with a slow cooling, Lows 54-58.
SATURDAY: Considerable cloudiness with higher breezes, Highs 73-77.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, Highs 71-75.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 74-78.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer yet, Highs 80-84.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few showers developing, Highs 82-86.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with cooler air, Highs 78-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker