Less sunshine this weekend

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: A sun and cloud mixture, trending dry, Highs 76-79. SATURDAY: Mainly quiet conditions, fairly sunny, slim chance for afternoon sprinkle, Highs near 73-76. SUNDAY: Cooling down, an increase in cloud cover, staying mostly dry, Highs 70-74. MONDAY: Slow-warm up, staying dry, Highs near 75-77. TUESDAY:Mostly sunny and very warm, Highs 80-83. WEDNESDAY: Much warmer, late day thunderstorms possible, Highs 83-85. THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, slightly cooler, Highs 77-79.