Less sunshine this weekend

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with a slow cooling, Lows 54-58.

SATURDAY: Considerable cloudiness with higher breezes, Highs 73-77.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, Highs 71-75.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 74-78.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer yet, Highs 80-84.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few showers developing, Highs 82-86.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with cooler air, Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

