WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was the kind of season that drivers love…and schoolchildren don’t.

West Virginia largely missed out on snowmen and scarves as the state experienced one of its all-time warmest winters…second only to 1932.

Aside from the Christmas Eve cold snap, the major cities in the Mountain State were left with barely any measurable snowfall.

State Climatologist Dr. Kevin Law says even for a La Nina year…it’s like winter never really came.

Everything was basically single digits throughout much of the state with the exception of the mountains, and they were still well below. Dr. Kevin Law, West Virginia State Climatologist, Marshall University professor

But the wishy-washy winter is about to be behind us, as spring is about to turn up the heat.

Above normal temperatures and precipitation are expected for April through June, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Just keep that in mind as the chilly winds continue to send off March.

You probably have to look forward to another at least another two or three weeks maybe of the weather we’ve been seeing this last week or so, where we’ve been seeing some cooler below normal temperatures. Dr. Kevin Law, West Virginia State Climatologist, Marshall University professor

But it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows for spring, as it’s also the season with the most volatile weather.

Tornadoes, derechos and more are all possible as the warm and cold air battle it out.

But while regions like the south often swelter during spring, we stay a little cooler, which pushes our peak tornado month back to June.

That’s the recipe as you all know for severe weather, you need warm air at the surface and cold air aloft. Dr. Kevin Law, West Virginia State Climatologist, Marshall University professor

And gardeners—-this spring’s for you.

The mild winter could mean a wider window of growing opportunity for your plants.

How late the last frost comes depends on how high up you are, ranging from late April in the Charleston area to early May in central West Virginia.

There’s a considerable difference between a place like Elkins, higher elevation, mountains and so forth, versus Huntington, Parkersburg, Wheeling near the Ohio River. Dr. Kevin Law, West Virginia State Climatologist, Marshall University professor

There’s a chance that nature could get us back for all these warm winters.

But for now, it’s about time to find that lawn chair and get ready to see the sun again.