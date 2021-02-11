Light AM flurries turning to mostly cloudy skies

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Widespread now activity is starting to subside in the region, but another brief wave of snowflakes are possible as we trek along in the early morning hours. Once these snow showers clear out by the mid-morning, we will be under mostly cloudy skies and relatively precip free. We have the chance for some patchy flurries off and on for the rest of the day but not much in additional accumulation. High temperatures today will be colder than average once again with normal highs in the upper 30s, we will top off in the upper 20s. Wind chill will play a factor today as well, thanks to sustained winds from the north around 7-12mph. Patchy snowflakes are possible into the overnight hours to Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies to round off the work week. Patchy snow flurries are possible into the morning commute timeframe with travel not expected to be impacted. Daytime highs will be in the low 30s. We will remain precip free for most of the day, something we really haven’t talked about for awhile.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold as we head into the weekend. It looks like we will see another chilly weekend for the Ohio Valley as our high temp will be in the lower 30s. Snow activity looks to arrive in the afternoon/evening and continue on into the early morning hours on Sunday. Additional snow accumulation is expected.

SUNDAY: Snow activity should start to wrap up in the early morning hours. Cloudy skies and colder air funnels in as we round off the weekend. Temperatures will top off in mid 20s. We could also see another cold Monday morning, with lows in the single digits.

MONDAY: Cloudy with colder air in place. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s. Snow showers are also expected to make their way into the Ohio Valley in the late evening hours as yet another system swing in.

TUESDAY: The system rolling through in the beginning stages of the next work week looks to impact us the most on Tuesday. Still too far out to say how much but models have been indicating another impactful snow. High temperatures will top off in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hopefully a reprieve from the snow. Highs will be in the lower 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey