Light AM rain, cloudy, and warm on Friday

7-Day Forecast
TODAY: Scattered light rain through morning, AM fog possible, cloudy, Highs 56-58.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild, Highs 53-55.
SUNDAY: Steady rain, warm & windy, Highs around 60.
MONDAY: Showers, breezy, then overnight mix and snow flurries possible, Highs near 50.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: AM flurries, mainly cloudy, cooling down, Highs near 40.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, trending dry until nighttime, Highs 38-40.
THURSDAY: Chance for rain and snow, Highs 44-46.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler