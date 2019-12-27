Light AM rain, cloudy, and warm on Friday

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Scattered light rain through morning, AM fog possible, cloudy, Highs 56-58.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild, Highs 53-55.

SUNDAY: Steady rain, warm & windy, Highs around 60.

MONDAY: Showers, breezy, then overnight mix and snow flurries possible, Highs near 50.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: AM flurries, mainly cloudy, cooling down, Highs near 40.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, trending dry until nighttime, Highs 38-40.

THURSDAY: Chance for rain and snow, Highs 44-46.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler