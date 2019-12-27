Light AM rain, cloudy, and warm on Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Scattered light rain through morning, AM fog possible, cloudy, Highs 56-58.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild, Highs 53-55.
SUNDAY: Steady rain, warm & windy, Highs around 60.
MONDAY: Showers, breezy, then overnight mix and snow flurries possible, Highs near 50.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: AM flurries, mainly cloudy, cooling down, Highs near 40.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, trending dry until nighttime, Highs 38-40.
THURSDAY: Chance for rain and snow, Highs 44-46.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter