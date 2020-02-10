Light rain and fog into Tuesday morning

TONIGHT: Cloudy with fog and periods of light rain, Lows 33-37.

TUESDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 41-45.

WEDNESDAY: Brief morning sunshine with late-day showers, Highs 40-42.

THURSDAY: Cloudy then breezy and colder with rain to snow, Highs 40-44.

FRIDAY: Flurries ending then some sunshine, Highs 22-26.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 35-39.

SUNDAY: More clouds with showers returning, Highs 45-49.

MONDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 46-50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

