Light rain and fog into Tuesday morning

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Overcast, wet and windy with rain likely all day, Highs 45-48. TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers tapering off, lighter wind, Lows 36-39. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lighter rain south in AM, Highs 43-46. WEDNESDAY: Breaks in clouds, still cool, rain again by evening, Highs 42-44. THURSDAY: Overcast with rain likely again, Highs 40-43. FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies and dry but cold, Highs 24-26. SATURDAY: Even more sunshine and dry, a bit warmer, Highs 38-41. SUNDAY: Clouds return with few showers, Highs 42-45.