Light rain/snow mix on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Very light rain and snow mix until early AM, chilly and breezy, Lows around 30.

MONDAY: Clouds giving way to sunshine, a little breezy, Highs 41-43.

TUESDAY: Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow at times, Highs near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Few AM flurries, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 33-35.

THURSDAY: Broken clouds, Highs 45-47.

FRIDAY: Rain likely, mild, Highs 54-56.

SATURDAY: Rain continues, Highs 52-54.

SUNDAY: Few lingering showers, peeks of sunshine, Highs near 50.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler