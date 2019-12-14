Light rain/snow showers continue

7 Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Cloudy with light rain/snow showers, no accumulation, Lows 30-33.
SUNDAY: AM snow showers then mostly cloudy and chilly, Highs 34-37.
MONDAY: AM snow to all PM rain, light snow accumulation, Highs 39-41.
TUESDAY: Rain and snow mixing showers continue, Highs 35-38.
WEDNESDAY: Many clouds remain and cold, but drier, Highs 28-31.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies, seasonably cold, Highs 35-38.
FRIDAY: Sun and cloud mix, staying dry, Highs 40-42.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy again, slightly milder, Highs 40-43.
–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman