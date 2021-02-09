Light snow returns Wednesday afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Residual snow flurries could fall as we transition into the afternoon. Most of the heavy hitting snow has moved out of the area, allowing the NWS Pittsburgh office to cancel the Winter Weather Advisory for our region. We will stick with cloudy skies into the afternoon with not much in additional accumulations to be minimal. Temperatures will be topping off around the freezing mark for your afternoon high. We will quiet things down before we see the chance for another system to swing by Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.