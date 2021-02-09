Light snow returns Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and continued cold, Lows 15-19.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with an inch snow in the afternoon, Highs 28-30.
THURSDAY: Flurries ending then partly sunny, Highs 30-32.
FRIDAY: Periods of light snow then cloudy and colder, Highs 30-34.
SATURDAY: Increasing afternoon clouds with snow returning, Highs 31-35.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 28-30.
MONDAY: Variable clouds and very cold, Highs 14-18.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 23-27.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker