Light snow to start off your Sunday morning

(7-Day Forecast)

Sunday: Snow in the morning with expected accumulation of <1″ for most people. Hilltops could receive more. Otherwise, slight clearing throughout the day with breezy conditions. High of 29.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees. Snow starting overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning. Expecting about an inch for most of us. High temperature of 36.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers beginning overnight. High of 25.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers throughout the day with some possible freezing rain. Overcast with a high of 31.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 29 degrees.

Saturday: Much colder conditions with a high of 15 degrees and mostly cloudy.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler