Light snow to start off your Sunday morning

Sunday: Snow in the morning with expected accumulation of <1″ for most people.  Hilltops could receive more.  Otherwise, slight clearing throughout the day with breezy conditions.  High of 29.

Monday: Partly cloudy  with a high of 31 degrees.  Snow starting overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning.  Expecting about an inch for most of us.  High temperature of 36.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with snow showers beginning overnight.  High of 25.

Thursday:  A chance of snow showers throughout the day with some possible freezing rain.  Overcast with a high of 31.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a high of 29 degrees. 

Saturday:  Much colder conditions with a high of 15 degrees and mostly cloudy.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

