Lighter showers and cooler Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cooler with some soaking rains, Lows 44-48.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, Highs 60-62.

THURSDAY: Considerable clouds with some rain showers, Highs 63-67.

FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness with heavier rain showers, Highs 70-74.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Scattered late afternoon thunder, Highs 75-79.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with late-day thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny and breezy then some rumbles of thunder, Highs 80-84.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer with isolated thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

