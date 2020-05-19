Lighter showers and cooler Wednesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy with occasional showers, heavy rain west, very warm, Highs 78-81.TONIGHT: Cloudy with a shower or two, breezy, Lows 55-57.TUESDAY: Slightly cooler with clouds and showers, Highs 64-67.WEDNESDAY: Staying cloudy with rain showers, Highs 62-65.THURSDAY: Broken clouds at times, few showers, Highs 67-70.FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers or thunderstorms, Highs 70-73.SATURDAY: Warmer with sun/cloud mix, stray shower, Highs 75-78.SUNDAY: Very warm again, mostly dry, Highs near 80.