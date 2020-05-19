Lighter showers and cooler Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cooler with some soaking rains, Lows 44-48.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, Highs 60-62.
THURSDAY: Considerable clouds with some rain showers, Highs 63-67.
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness with heavier rain showers, Highs 70-74.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Scattered late afternoon thunder, Highs 75-79.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with late-day thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny and breezy then some rumbles of thunder, Highs 80-84.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer with isolated thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker