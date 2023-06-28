OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Due to the smoke filled skies, an air quality alert has been issued for the state of Ohio by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

The smoke from those Canadian wildfires is again quite noticeable here in the Ohio Valley.



Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble says it’s time to break out the masks again. He says this time, we need to consider wearing them outdoors instead of indoors.

The Ohio County Health Department is getting calls from camps and day cares.

“And they want to know, what should we do? And the response is, at this time, for the next couple of days to several days, we may want to limit the outdoor activities.” Howard Gamble

Ohio County Health Department Administrator

Gamble says this blanket of wildfire smoke is so vast, we can’t get away from it.