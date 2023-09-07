WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley is known for its vast array of wildlife and its various nature spots.

Thankfully, 7News is always being sent wonderful nature photos and scenic views from all the viewers of the Ohio Valley. One in particular stands out, whose photographic thumbprint has been left on many images.

Greg Gage grew up in Michigan before traveling to the Mid-Atlantic and then setting up shop here in the Ohio Valley.

He has made a name for himself in the photography world for his dedication and ability to handle and use a camera, capturing breathtaking shots all over the world.

Greg Gage holding a sign with his accolades.

He is a part-time photographer whose work has been nationally and internationally published, as well as winning awards with his motocross images.

A few of the many images Greg has printed out to show

From cross country road trips, to drag strips in Maryland, and even to White House press passes, he continues to capture all of the beauty that the eye can see, through the lens of a camera, even if it’s not worth a thousand words.

Greg Gage: “I don’t know about a thousand, but maybe 899. Yeah. And when we plan our vacations, they are really photo expeditions for me. I try to find places that are scenic, places that are out of the way and not heavily traveled. And I think pretty much I’ve been successful in doing that.“

Greg and a photo of NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon he took.

Greg is a lover of photography and all things nature, and WTRF thanks for always sharing your photos with us!