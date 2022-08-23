(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday:  Fog will start the morning once again with sunshine increasing as we go through the day.  There is a small chance for a stray shower this evening, but most will not get it.  It will generally be a dry day without rain.  High of 80 degrees.

Wednesday:  Fog should start the day again with mostly sunny skies behind it.  High of 84 degrees.

Thursday:  Mostly sunny, high of 86 degrees.

Friday:  Partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers in the second half of the day.  We likely will not see much in the way of rainfall.  High of 83 degrees.

Saturday:  Mostly sunny, high of 84 degrees.

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, high of 87 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers.  High of 86 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler