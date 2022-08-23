(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Fog will start the morning once again with sunshine increasing as we go through the day. There is a small chance for a stray shower this evening, but most will not get it. It will generally be a dry day without rain. High of 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Fog should start the day again with mostly sunny skies behind it. High of 84 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 86 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers in the second half of the day. We likely will not see much in the way of rainfall. High of 83 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 84 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 87 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers. High of 86 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler