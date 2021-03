7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be topping off in the low 50s and it will feel nice to have a Spring teaser today. I expect the wall to wall sunshine to stick around into the afternoon until a few more clouds start to return to the area, ahead of a cold front that is expected to swing through later this afternoon/evening. One small negative about today are the winds will start to pick up, blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph with isolated gusts of 25 possible. Break out the sunglasses for yet another good looking day. Overnight, clouds will build in as colder air will start to funnel into the Ohio Valley. Lows will be in the lower 30s.