Lots of clouds and still cool

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder, Lows 36-40.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, less breezy and still cool, Highs 48-50.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with a sprinkle or two, Highs 50-54.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less breezy and cool, Highs 54-58.
FRIDAY: Sunny and a little warmer, Highs near 60.
SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine and pleasant, Highs 64-68.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 63-67.
MONDAY: More clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 62-66.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker