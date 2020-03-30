Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Lots of clouds and still cool

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder, Lows 36-40.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, less breezy and still cool, Highs 48-50.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with a sprinkle or two, Highs 50-54.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less breezy and cool, Highs 54-58.

FRIDAY: Sunny and a little warmer, Highs near 60.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine and pleasant, Highs 64-68.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 63-67.

MONDAY: More clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 62-66.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter