Lots of clouds for Thanksgiving

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Ah yes, the midpoint of the new work week and Thanksgiving Eve. Well the talking point about today will be the rain. Rain showers look to play a prominent role as a low pressure systems makes its way into the Ohio Valley. There could be some pockets of heavier rain but as of now, flooding is not a concern because we are in abnormally dry conditions in the Ohio Valley. Our high temperature will top off around 52-54 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the south around 10-15mph as well, just enough to make it feel cooler outside. The rain will continue on overnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow, but will subside by sunrise. Estimated rainfall totals will be around a quarter to three quarters of an inch. One more day!