Lots of clouds for Thanksgiving

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with rain showers, Lows 48-50.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Brief periods of sunshine and mild, Highs 55-59.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 53-57.

SATURDAY: Brighter skies, cool and dry, Highs 48-50.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 51-55.

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain changing to evening snow, Highs 46-50.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with snow showers, Highs 38-40.

WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine and breezy with flurries, Highs 37-39.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

