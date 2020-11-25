Lots of clouds for Thanksgiving

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with rain showers, Lows 48-50.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Brief periods of sunshine and mild, Highs 55-59.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 53-57.
SATURDAY: Brighter skies, cool and dry, Highs 48-50.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 51-55.
MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain changing to evening snow, Highs 46-50.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with snow showers, Highs 38-40.
WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine and breezy with flurries, Highs 37-39.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker