Lots of rain on Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny skies and much nicer and dry, Highs 56-60. TONIGHT: Clouds thicken with rain developing after 2 am, Lows 45-48. TUESDAY: Cloudy again with rain showers likely, Highs 53-56. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with few rain and snow showers, cool, Highs 37-40. THURSDAY: Milder one day with scattered rain showers, Highs 46-49. FRIDAY: Mixing showers of both rain and snow, chilly, Highs 36-39. SATURDAY: Seasonable feel with light mixing showers, Highs 38-40. SUNDAY: Staying generally cloudy but drier, Highs near 40.