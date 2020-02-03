Lots of rain on Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Thickening clouds with showers after Midnight, Lows 46-50.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs 53-57.

WEDNESDAY: Brief wintry mix then clouds skies, Highs 38-40.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 51-55.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with snow showers, Highs 35-39.

SATURDAY: Morning flurries then partly sunny, Highs 38-40.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 40-42.

MONDAY: More clouds with late-day showers, Highs 42-46.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

