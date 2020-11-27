Lots of sunshine this weekend

7-Day Forecast

THANKSGIVING: Happy Thanksgiving Ohio Valley! Turkey day is finally here! Looking at your weather, some areas could see a stray sprinkle or two in the early morning hours but we should be wrapping up the rain by sunrise. We can use today as a day to dry out and hopefully that is the only thing that is dry (not the turkey). We will see mostly cloudy and overcast skies with temperatures hovering in the mid 50s. A typical cloudy day for the Northeast. Winds will play a factor as well, blowing from the southwest at 10-15mph with gusts upwards of 25mph possible.