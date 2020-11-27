Lots of sunshine this weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder, Lows 34-38.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 45-49.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 53-57.

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain changing to evening snow, Highs 48-50.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with coatings of snow, Highs 33-37.

WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine and breezy with flurries, Highs 36-40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 40-42.

FRIDAY: More clouds then some rain showers, Highs 40-44.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

