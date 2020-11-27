Lots of sunshine this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder, Lows 34-38.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 45-49.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 53-57.
MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain changing to evening snow, Highs 48-50.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with coatings of snow, Highs 33-37.
WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine and breezy with flurries, Highs 36-40.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 40-42.
FRIDAY: More clouds then some rain showers, Highs 40-44.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker