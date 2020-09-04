Lots of sunshine this weekend

7-Day ForecastFRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are being seen now but skies will clear, opening up to mostly sunny by the late afternoon and early evening. Certainly a nice change of pace from going 3 days with overcast skies to seeing the blue skies and sunshine. Almost forgot what it looked like. Highs around 77-79.

SATURDAY: Bright blue skies and abundant sunshine is expected as high pressure moves into the region. Comfortable dew points and temperatures as well. Highs around 78-80.