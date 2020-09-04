Lots of sunshine this weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 51-55.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 78-80.

SUNDAY: Nice and sunny with low humidity levels, Highs 80-82.

LABOR DAY: Morning sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 81-85.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and much warmer, Highs 83-87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few isolated showers, Highs 84-88.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunder, Highs 83-87.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

