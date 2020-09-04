Lots of sunshine this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 51-55.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 78-80.
SUNDAY: Nice and sunny with low humidity levels, Highs 80-82.
LABOR DAY: Morning sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 81-85.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and much warmer, Highs 83-87.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few isolated showers, Highs 84-88.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunder, Highs 83-87.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker