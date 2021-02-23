Loving, Living, Local photo of the Day

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies blanket the region and we will stick with the seasonable temperatures as well. There is a small chance that some drizzle/light rain showers move in during the early afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 40s, which is on par for average this time of year. We will also be dealing with the breezy conditions once again. Winds will be blowing from the southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 30 possible.