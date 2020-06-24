Low humidity for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 55-59.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Some afternoon showers, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy then some late-day thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
WEDNESDAY: Brighter skies with a few afternoon showers, Highs 82-86.
