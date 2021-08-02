Low mugginess and sunshine as we begin the new week

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: Conditions throughout the weekend were very acceptable for outdoor activities and we will continue on that trend as we head into the first few days of August. Sunshine and blue skies will return after a weak cold front brought some scattered showers into our region yesterday. We will also notice very little mugginess as the week develops. Current temperatures this morning sit in the upper 50s to low 60s. We have few clouds in the area as well as no winds, so that means we have the potential for some precipitation fog to develop. Take it easy if you plan to travel along the Ohio River today. High pressure is on its way into the Ohio Valley, meaning sunshine and blue skies will make an appearance once again. Today’s weather will be reminiscent of Saturday’s weather. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s for our afternoon high and muggy levels will stay in the comfortable and pleasant category. We will not see a whole lot of precip over the next week. High pressure should keep us dry for the beginning stages of the week. Tonight, we will stay mainly clear from cloud coverage and temps will bottom out in the mid 50s. It will be another cool and refreshing start to your morning tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and blue skies are set to return tomorrow as high pressure remains overhead. Temperatures will be back upper 70s if not right around 80 degrees. If anything for tomorrow, we will see a few more clouds in the skies late in the day. Mugginess will also stay away.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies return as we head into the midpoint of the week. A few clouds will start to build in through the afternoon and it is possible we see a stray shower pop-up. Most of the Ohio Valley will remain dry but conditions are possible. High temperatures will be back in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we continue to push through the first work-week of August. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for our afternoon high. Muggy levels will also start to climb and it will be back to feeling sticky outdoors.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer air will start to make its way back into our neck of the woods. Thermometers will inch their way back up to the mid 80s and muggy levels will also start to climb.

SATURDAY: Our real best threat for rain showers will be back on Saturday. An upper level system will swing through that could bring some spotty showers to the region. Temperatures will be on their way up to the upper 80s with muggy levels expected to rise as well.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds will mix into the Ohio Valley but the heat is back on. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for our afternoon high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey