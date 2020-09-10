Lower heat and humidity Friday

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and less humid, Lows 60-64

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cooler and less humid, Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds then late-day thunder, Highs 81-85.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 78-80.

MONDAY: Morning clouds with increasing afternoon sunshine, Highs 74-78.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and much warmer, Highs 73-77.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and becoming hot, Highs 76-80.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds then late-day thunder, Highs near 80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

