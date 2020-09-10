Lower heat and humidity Friday

7-Day ForecastTHURSDAY: More clouds will be expected in the Ohio Valley skies this afternoon but there will be period that the sun does dominant the region. It will also be noticeably more humid and muggy with dew point values nearing 70 degrees today. We will be slightly above average in terms of temperatures today. Highs will be around 83-85

FRIDAY: We will begin to return closer to average temperatures as we approach the weekend. A cold front will work its way through the Ohio Valley early Friday morning and will drop our temperatures slightly because of it. Partly cloudy skies are also expected. Highs around 79-81.