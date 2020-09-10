Lower heat and humidity Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and less humid, Lows 60-64
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cooler and less humid, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds then late-day thunder, Highs 81-85.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Morning clouds with increasing afternoon sunshine, Highs 74-78.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and much warmer, Highs 73-77.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and becoming hot, Highs 76-80.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds then late-day thunder, Highs near 80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker