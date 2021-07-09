Lower Humidity for Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cooler and less humid, Lows 55-59.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant then evening thunder, Highs 78-80.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few late-day showers, Highs 85-89.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
THURSDAY: Brighter skies then a shower or two, Highs 84-88.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker