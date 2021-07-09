Vet Voices

Lower Humidity for Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cooler and less humid, Lows 55-59.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant then evening thunder, Highs 78-80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few late-day showers, Highs 85-89.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

THURSDAY: Brighter skies then a shower or two, Highs 84-88.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter