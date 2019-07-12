Lower humidity for Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and less humid, Lows 60-62.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 81-85.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, Highs 83-87.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing, Highs 82-86.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms returning, Highs 84-88.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hotter with some thunder, Highs 89-90.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker