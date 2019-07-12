Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Lower humidity for Saturday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and less humid, Lows 60-62.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 81-85.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, Highs 83-87.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing, Highs 82-86.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms returning, Highs 84-88.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hotter with some thunder, Highs 89-90.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter