Lower humidity for Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and less humid, Lows 60-62.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 81-85.
SUNDAY: Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, Highs 83-87.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing, Highs 82-86.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms returning, Highs 84-88.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hotter with some thunder, Highs 89-90.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker