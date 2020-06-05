https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Lower Humidity for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 62-66.

SATURDAY: Partly then mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 80-82.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cooler, Highs 73-77.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 86-90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

THURSDAY: Slowly clearing skies and not as warm, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 73-77.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter