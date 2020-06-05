Lower Humidity for the weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 62-66.
SATURDAY: Partly then mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 80-82.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cooler, Highs 73-77.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80
TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 86-90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
THURSDAY: Slowly clearing skies and not as warm, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 73-77.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker