Lower humidity late Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with scattered downpours, Lows 65-69.
FRIDAY: Spotty showers then partial clearing, Highs 78-80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant then evening thunder, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
MONDAY: Some sunshine then showers with more thunder, Highs 83-87.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few late-day showers, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker