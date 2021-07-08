Vet Voices

Lower humidity late Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with scattered downpours, Lows 65-69.

FRIDAY: Spotty showers then partial clearing, Highs 78-80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant then evening thunder, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

MONDAY: Some sunshine then showers with more thunder, Highs 83-87.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few late-day showers, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter