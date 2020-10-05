Lower temperatures and decreasing clouds for your Monday

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: The next work week will start with weather that would be associated with a Monday, overcast and gray skies. Dominant cloud coverage will be overhead until the late mornings hours when clouds will start to thin out. There could be a stray isolated shower in the Ohio Valley as a weak upper level disturbance pushes through. As the clouds decrease into the afternoon, we will not warm up much when the sun comes out. Highs will be around 58-60, which is still cooler than average. Winds will not be an issue today, blowing from the WNW around 3-7mph. We will warm up as we head deeper into the work week.

TUESDAY: High pressure works into the region and is expected to dominate for a majority of the week. This will leave us with cloudless skies and temperatures starting to get close to average. Most of the day will feature sunshine and little cloud coverage. It will be very nice and temperate. Temperatures will be seasonal with highs around 67-69.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the new work week features mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up slightly. Highs will be around 71-73. Winds will be noticeable and possibly gusty, similar to what we saw last week.

THURSDAY: High pressure linger on and we are expected to see sunny skies and we continue on the dry stretch of weather. Highs around 66-68.

FRIDAY: Cloudless skies once again as we start to inch closer to the weekend. We will remain dry and seasonable with highs around 65-67. A perfect Fall day.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and the temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than average. It will be a good weekend to be outdoors and enjoy the warmth. Highs around 72-74.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds will filter in sunlight for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will remain above average with highs around 73-75.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey