WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade kicks off this Friday, but will the weather hold up or leave us in standing in the rain?

What to know?

The route has been made and the stage is set, for this year’s Main Street Fantasy in Lights Parade.

The Wheeling Christmas parade dates back to 1930 or 1940 and has seen a variety of weather conditions.

An umbrella, poncho, or even a waterproof jacket will be necessary to attend this year’s parade.

PREDICTOR FORECASTED RAINFALL TIME

Predictor has the leading edge of rainfall moving through the Ohio Valley in the early afternoon Friday and continuing through the night.

PREDICTOR RAIN INTENSITY



A heavier dose of precipitation moves through the region around 5 p.m. which could make setting up, or preparations for the parade take longer than expected.

Rain will be light to moderate during the parade with an estimated tenth, to a quarter of an inch of rainfall in total with this frontal system.

