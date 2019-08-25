Mainly clear and not as cool on Sunday night

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM cloudy with showers, cooler and nice afternoon, Highs 73-76.TONIGHT: Much cooler and comfortable, dry, Lows 54-56.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and beautiful day, Highs 76-79.SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, still dry, a bit warmer, Highs 79-82.MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then stray shower returning late evening, Highs 80-82.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely, Highs 82-84.WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine but afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 82-85.THURSDAY: Several clouds linger with rain showers, Highs 80-83.