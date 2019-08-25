Mainly clear and not as cool on Sunday night

7 Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, a little less cool, Lows 56-59. MONDAY: Staying dry, clouds increase later in the day with showers late, Highs near 76-78.
TUESDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms, cloudy, Highs 79-81.
WEDNESDAY: Warm, AM showers may linger, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 80-83.
THURSDAY: Drier air returns, broken clouds, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunshine and nice conditions, Highs 78-81.
SATURDAY: Gorgeous and refreshing, Highs near 79. SUNDAY: Stays dry and cooler, Highs 76-79.