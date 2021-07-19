Mainly clear skies with a break in precip for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: Some much needed relief from the rain is expected as we begin another work-week. Broad high pressure will start to set in for the first few days this week and keep rain showers at bay until a few scattered showers roll through by Wednesday. For this morning, we are starting to see some fog developing as skies are clear and wind is calm. Take it easy, especially as you travel along the river. Sky coverage today will be mostly sunny with a few clouds popping up later in the day. High temperatures will max out in the mid 80s, which is on par for average for this time of year. We will also have dew point in the slightly muggy category. It will not be oppressively muggy, but certainly noticeable to say the least. The UV index will be very high this afternoon, so keep that in mind if you plan to be outside at all. Winds will not be too noticeable, but blow from the northwest around 5 mph. Tonight, clouds will stay out of the area and some fog could settle in. Overnight low temps into tomorrow morning will be in the mid to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy as we continue along into the work-week. Dew point temperatures will stay slightly muggy and we will also be back in the mid 80s for our afternoon high. A few areas farther north could see a stray shower or two pop up late in the day, but most of the region will remain dry.

WEDNESDAY: A few rain showers could settle in as we head into the mid-point of the week. An upper level disturbance will cross through, providing a few rain showers in the area. Not everyone will see rain due to the scattered nature of the showers. High temperatures will drop down to the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: High pressure will build back into the region, setting up a dry day for the Ohio Valley. Mostly sunny skies will allow temps backup to the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: A few showers are possible later in the afternoon/evening with cloudy skies expected across the area. High temperatures will be back in the mid to low 80s. Active weather will likely stick around into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain showers in the area. No need to cancel outdoor activities, but you will probably have to dodge a few raindrops later in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Another day where clouds will dominate the skies. Rain showers will look to stay around as well. High temperatures hover in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey