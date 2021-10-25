Mainly cloudy and breezy for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It really felt like a Monday. Grey and overcast skies, along with some pockets of rain earlier this afternoon. A second dose of rain from a surface cold front is expected to move in later this evening and through the overnight hours. There will be some pockets of heavier rain with an isolated thunderstorm not out of the question. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concerns as of now look to be gusty winds with an isolated tornado possible. We are in a somewhat similar setup to what we dealt with on Thursday. A potent cold front is moving into an unstable atmosphere that could provide enough momentum to drop a tornado. Of course, this is something I will be tracking all evening. Overnight low temps will be in the upper 40s if not low 50s.

TUESDAY: Our maximum temperature is likely to be measured in the early morning hours. Once this cold front moves in, we will see falling temperatures behind the front with afternoon temps possibly in the mid to upper 40s. Rain showers will accompany the front early on with some isolated pockets of drizzle possible in the afternoon. It will be an inside day for sure. Winds will likely be a bit breezy as well, blowing from the northwest around 5-10 mph with gusts pushing 30 mph possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and quiet for now. We could stay dry as broad high pressure builds in, however we will not see much of the sun thanks to a saturated atmosphere. High temps will be seasonal, maxing out in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy once again with rain showers in the forecast. Yet another weather maker will be swinging through the area, providing rain showers for the back half of the day. Highs get into the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Widespread, steady rain will return as we head into the end of the work-week. Our next weather maker moves in and will drop a steady soaking rain for all of the Ohio Valley. It will also be much cooler, maxing out thermometers in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with remnant showers in the forecast throughout the morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures remain in the mid 50s. Rain should start to wrap up late in the day.

SUNDAY: Happy Halloween Ohio Valley! No tricks up my sleeves, but another grey day is likely. A sun and clouds mix as we end the weekend. We should stay mainly dry with an isolated shower not out of the question. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Happy November! Partly to mostly cloudy with a flicker or two of sunshine is expected for sky coverage. High pressure will start to build in as we head into November. High temperatures flirt with 60 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey