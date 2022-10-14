7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Quite the opposite day for the Ohio Valley to end the week. We had bright blue skies and plenty of sunshine across the board today. We woke up a bit chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. There was even a few instances of patchy river valley fog. The sunshine continued its dominance across the skies through lunch and early afternoon. There were a few rouge clouds this afternoon as a piece of upper level energy swung through. It did not create any problems across the weather department. Winds were a bit breezy today, blowing from the west for most of the day. Winds will be a factor for the next week. Tonight, as you head out to Friday night football, remember the jacket and blankets. Once we lose the suns energy, we will cool off quickly. Kickoff temps will be in the 50s but by halftime, likely down in the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s with rising temperatures likely after midnight. Winds will blow from the south around 10-15 mph, aiding in the warmup.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend, but we will not be out of the grasps of cooler air. Daytime highs will range in the mid to low 60s. Sky coverage will feature sun and clouds with a bit more sunshine for the afternoon. A stray shower is possible for the morning hours, but I expect most of the region to remain dry. Winds will likely be breezy, blowing from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with another round of spotty rain showers scattered across the board, mainly for the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will sit in the mid to low 60s. Winds will also be a factor for the day. Increasing cloud cover will move in for the afternoon and evening hours.

MONDAY: Another round of possible rain showers with colder air making a return. This will not be a full days’ worth of rain, just a stray shower or two scattered about the region with plenty of atmospheric energy overhead. Daytime highs will range in the upper 40s to low 50s with much colder air parked overhead from Central Canada. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s for Tuesday morning, I will expect to see another frost/freeze weather headline. There could even be a few isolated snow flurries flying.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies and chances for precip. There could be an isolated shower present with a stray flurry in the morning hours. That threat for stray pockets of drizzle will stick around into the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be breezy for the day, making it feel much cooler. Temperature wise will be much cooler than average, maxing out in the mid to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and cooler with daytime highs in the upper 40s. There is a chance for a stray flurry or two. Winds will be breezy for the day, making it feel much cooler again.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine for the day, we will max out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Any form of wind will make it feel much colder.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and starting to see a rise in temps. We will climb back to the mid to upper 50s for the next week of football across Ohio and West Virginia.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey